Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,244 shares of the company's stock after selling 77,862 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC's holdings in Sony were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sony during the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at about $13,558,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter valued at about $15,716,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,998,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,047,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,938.62. The trade was a 64.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ravi Ahuja sold 36,826 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $776,292.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,208.88. The trade was a 38.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Key Sony News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Stock Up 2.5%

Sony stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Sony had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $42.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SONY. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sony from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

About Sony

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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