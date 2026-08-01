South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion $TRU

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,320 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council's holdings in TransUnion were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at $10,466,000. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd raised its position in TransUnion by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirabaud Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,844 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 25,381 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 292,452 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 45,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 269,550 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 198,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,131,000.

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TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE:TRU opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $97.42. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.29%. TransUnion's revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. TransUnion has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.210 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.750-4.830 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Mohamed Abdelsadek sold 23,495 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,470. This trade represents a 29.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $72,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,634 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,013.76. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,562. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities set a $98.00 target price on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransUnion from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TRU

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

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