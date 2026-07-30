Go Pro
→ Get “backdoor access” BEFORE the next big IPO (From The Oxford Club) (Ad)tc pixel

Southern Company (The) $SO Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Southern logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO - Free Report) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,971 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Southern were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Performance

SO opened at $96.24 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.07 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.46%.Southern's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern's payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Southern from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $100.21.

View Our Latest Report on SO

About Southern

(Free Report)

Southern Company NYSE: SO is an Atlanta-based energy holding company that provides electric and gas utility services and owns power generation assets across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company operates a portfolio of regulated electric utilities and affiliated businesses that generate, transmit and distribute electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Southern's principal regulated electric subsidiaries include Georgia Power, Alabama Power and Mississippi Power, which serve large portions of the southeastern United States.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southern (NYSE:SO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Southern Right Now?

Before you consider Southern, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Southern wasn't on the list.

While Southern currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
I know Peter Thiel personally
I know Peter Thiel personally
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
These Stocks REFUSE to Be Ignored. One Was Up 3300% In ONE Day.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Related Videos

These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines