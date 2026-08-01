Sphere Entertainment Co. $SPHR Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR - Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,151 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 9,403 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Sphere Entertainment worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,909,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 132.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,794 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,143,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $20,503,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 370.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,846 shares of the company's stock worth $33,358,000 after acquiring an additional 276,231 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Sphere Entertainment News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sphere Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Sphere Entertainment reported a loss of $1.07 per share, narrower than the $1.51–$1.52 analyst consensus, while revenue of $313.64 million beat estimates of approximately $307.44 million. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, providing the main catalyst for the stock’s recent increase. Sphere Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Sphere Entertainment reported a loss of $1.07 per share, narrower than the $1.51–$1.52 analyst consensus, while revenue of $313.64 million beat estimates of approximately $307.44 million. Revenue increased 10.9% year over year, providing the main catalyst for the stock’s recent increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst remains bullish: JPMorgan lowered its price target modestly from $165 to $164 but maintained an “overweight” rating. The revised target still implies meaningful upside from the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting confidence in Sphere’s long-term growth prospects. JPMorgan price target update

JPMorgan lowered its price target modestly from $165 to $164 but maintained an “overweight” rating. The revised target still implies meaningful upside from the stock’s recent trading level, suggesting confidence in Sphere’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Expansion opportunity remains intact: The company selected Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as the site for Sphere Abu Dhabi, with completion expected by the end of 2029. A second international venue could expand the company’s revenue base and validate its entertainment-platform strategy. Sphere Abu Dhabi announcement

The company selected Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as the site for Sphere Abu Dhabi, with completion expected by the end of 2029. A second international venue could expand the company’s revenue base and validate its entertainment-platform strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation is mixed: Commentary suggests Sphere looks reasonable when valued on cash flow, but its earnings-based valuation is stretched. This may limit further gains unless the company delivers sustained earnings growth. Sphere Entertainment valuation analysis

Commentary suggests Sphere looks reasonable when valued on cash flow, but its earnings-based valuation is stretched. This may limit further gains unless the company delivers sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Profitability remains a concern: Despite beating estimates, the company remained unprofitable, compared with positive earnings in the prior-year quarter. Its negative return on equity and elevated earnings multiple leave the stock vulnerable if growth or Sphere attendance disappoints.

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR stock opened at $143.44 on Friday. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $174.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.09.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $313.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.44 million. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The firm's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SPHR. Benchmark boosted their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. New Street Research set a $188.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co NYSE: SPHR is a publicly traded company focused on the development and operation of large-scale immersive entertainment venues. Established as a standalone entity in early 2023 following its separation from Madison Square Garden Entertainment, Sphere leverages cutting-edge audiovisual technologies to create next-generation concert, film and cultural experiences. The company’s flagship venue in Las Vegas showcases its core capabilities, while additional projects are in various stages of development around the world.

At the Las Vegas Sphere, Sphere Entertainment has installed one of the largest LED display surfaces on the planet, wrapping audiences in 16K resolution imagery and spatial audio powered by proprietary sound systems.

Further Reading

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