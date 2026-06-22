Stance Capital LLC Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Stance Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,627 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Stance Capital LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,469. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, which can drive demand from index funds and ETFs that track the benchmark. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design.

Investor sentiment remains strong after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praised Marvell, reinforcing its role in AI infrastructure and custom chip design. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth.

Recent analyst upgrades and sharply higher price targets suggest Wall Street sees more upside from Marvell’s AI networking and optical interconnect growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum.

Marvell’s recent earnings and guidance continue to show solid demand, with revenue growth tied to data-center and custom-chip momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact.

Several commentary pieces note that MRVL has run up quickly and may be trading at a demanding valuation, which could limit near-term upside even if the AI story stays intact. Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move.

Technical notes suggest the stock remains in a strong uptrend near highs, but it may pause for consolidation after a steep move. Negative Sentiment: Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Article: Marvell's CFO Just Filed to Dump $65 Million of Stock

Marvell’s CFO filed to sell about $65 million of stock, and while insider sales can pressure sentiment, this looks like a large disclosure investors may view cautiously. Negative Sentiment: A separate insider sale by Sandeep Bharathi was also disclosed, though it was tied to a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tax withholding, making it less concerning on its own.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Melius Research set a $220.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $310.58 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $271.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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