Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,251 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,958 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $26,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company's stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:SWK opened at $94.60 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.90 and a 52 week high of $96.04. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.97 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company's revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker's previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is presently 81.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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