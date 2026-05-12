Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 21,683 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 18.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.67.

View Our Latest Report on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.73. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio is currently 136.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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