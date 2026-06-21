Stenger Family Office LLC Acquires 5,616 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,558 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Stenger Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Midway Capital Research & Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Strategic Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. S Harris Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $572,000. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Targeted Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.33 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is $364.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here