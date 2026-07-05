Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $45.09 Million Holdings in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,665 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 55,507 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Domino's Pizza worth $45,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 530 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.9% in the third quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Domino's Pizza by 5.1% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company's stock.

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Domino's Pizza Price Performance

Domino's Pizza stock opened at $311.66 on Friday. Domino's Pizza Inc has a one year low of $282.00 and a one year high of $496.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $314.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $1.99 dividend. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Benchmark cut their price target on Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Domino's Pizza

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total transaction of $151,817.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,915,392.48. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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