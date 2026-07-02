Sterling Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 525.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

Get Astera Labs alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total transaction of $56,064,793.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,079,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,214,489.08. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.30, for a total transaction of $116,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,064,213 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,470,141,033.90. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,968,942 shares of company stock valued at $439,344,964 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $430.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.64. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.14 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $306.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.33.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Astera Labs

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets on Astera Labs, including a Street-high target increase and a Stifel boost, reinforcing confidence that demand tied to AI data-center spending can stay strong through 2028. Article Title

Analysts raised price targets on Astera Labs, including a Street-high target increase and a Stifel boost, reinforcing confidence that demand tied to AI data-center spending can stay strong through 2028. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high recently, helped by broader strength in chip stocks and renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor names tied to AI. Article Title

The stock hit a new all-time high recently, helped by broader strength in chip stocks and renewed investor enthusiasm for semiconductor names tied to AI. Positive Sentiment: Astera Labs also benefited from a sector rally, with chip shares bouncing as semiconductor sentiment improved across the market. Article Title

Astera Labs also benefited from a sector rally, with chip shares bouncing as semiconductor sentiment improved across the market. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage around the company’s Nasdaq-100 debut and Russell exit was mixed for shareholders, with index inclusion supportive but the Russell removal potentially offsetting some demand from passive funds. Article Title

Coverage around the company’s Nasdaq-100 debut and Russell exit was mixed for shareholders, with index inclusion supportive but the Russell removal potentially offsetting some demand from passive funds. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider-selling discussion appears tied to prearranged 10b5-1 plans, while institutions are still accumulating shares, so the signal is not clearly negative for the stock. Article Title

Recent insider-selling discussion appears tied to prearranged 10b5-1 plans, while institutions are still accumulating shares, so the signal is not clearly negative for the stock. Negative Sentiment: After reaching a fresh high, shares pulled back more than the broader market, suggesting some profit-taking and cooling momentum after the recent surge. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Astera Labs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Astera Labs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Astera Labs wasn't on the list.

While Astera Labs currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here