Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Purchased by Cim LLC

Cim LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 813.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,152 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares during the period. Cim LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NFSG Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 578.6% in the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 95 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 316.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 104 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

STRL opened at $494.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.02 and a 1-year high of $1,005.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $771.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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