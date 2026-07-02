Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,897 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,267 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.3% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $40,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,677,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 917,304 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $178,001,000 after acquiring an additional 105,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 2.3%

Oracle stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $412.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.93. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $320.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oracle from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $268.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here