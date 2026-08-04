Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,221 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 554.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vertiv Stock Up 9.2%

Vertiv stock opened at $263.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

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