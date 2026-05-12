Strategic Planning Group LLC Sells 8,774 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Strategic Planning Group LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,245 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 8,774 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Draper Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,759 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $10,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 464,179 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $207,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Intuitive Surgical

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles continue to frame Intuitive Surgical as a high-quality growth company with a strong competitive moat, and Zacks highlighted the stock as a solid growth choice. Article title

Several recent articles continue to frame Intuitive Surgical as a high-quality growth company with a strong competitive moat, and Zacks highlighted the stock as a solid growth choice. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains generally constructive, with reports noting “buy” or “outperform” ratings and a consensus that still leans to Moderate Buy, suggesting Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term story. Article title

Analyst commentary remains generally constructive, with reports noting “buy” or “outperform” ratings and a consensus that still leans to Moderate Buy, suggesting Wall Street remains bullish on the long-term story. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares at $446.95 in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is notable but not necessarily a bearish signal because the trade was pre-scheduled. Article title

EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares at $446.95 in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which is notable but not necessarily a bearish signal because the trade was pre-scheduled. Neutral Sentiment: One article also notes that short-interest data showed no meaningful short position, so there is no clear evidence of a rising bearish bet against the stock. Article title

One article also notes that short-interest data showed no meaningful short position, so there is no clear evidence of a rising bearish bet against the stock. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment has been hurt by renewed concern over the FDA’s Class I recall classification for SureForm stapler reloads, which raises safety and litigation-risk worries and can weigh on the shares. Article title

Investor sentiment has been hurt by renewed concern over the FDA’s Class I recall classification for SureForm stapler reloads, which raises safety and litigation-risk worries and can weigh on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling across multiple executives has added to caution, with the latest sale reinforcing the impression that company insiders are lightening exposure rather than buying. Article title

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,613 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $782,321.13. This trade represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,201 shares of company stock worth $3,034,567. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 6.7%

Shares of ISRG opened at $420.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.03. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.74 and a twelve month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $574.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $615.00 to $577.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $581.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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