Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 26,834 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 933,722 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 26,834 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Iron Mountain worth $95,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 41.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,742 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 29.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $760,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,507 shares in the company, valued at $14,381,336.90. The trade was a 5.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 137,260 shares of company stock valued at $17,361,672 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Iron Mountain from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. 1,834,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,949. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.77 and a 52-week high of $134.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average is $109.50.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio is 380.22%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

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