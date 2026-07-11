Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,476 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 105,143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dell Technologies worth $113,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 82.0% during the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $15.08 on Friday, hitting $435.14. 5,136,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. CLSA raised Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $492.76.

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Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 63,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total value of $26,951,029.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,864,359.65. This represents a 51.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $31,119,586.10. Following the sale, the director owned 46,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,730,912.80. This represents a 61.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 4,228,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,916,338 in the last three months. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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