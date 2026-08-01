Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,012 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,352 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 17,012 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 2.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $312.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $130.78 and a 1-year high of $320.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $12.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.11 by $2.43. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $44.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 36.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $292.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $277.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Key Headlines Impacting Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record earnings significantly exceeded expectations. Valero reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion, or $12.62 per share, versus $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $12.54 surpassed consensus estimates near $9.87-$10.13, while revenue rose 48.8% to $44.48 billion. Valero Energy beats quarterly profit estimates on higher refining margins

Valero reported second-quarter net income of $3.7 billion, or $12.62 per share, versus $714 million, or $2.28 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted EPS of $12.54 surpassed consensus estimates near $9.87-$10.13, while revenue rose 48.8% to $44.48 billion. Positive Sentiment: Refining conditions were particularly favorable. Higher refining margins, sturdy fuel demand and increased U.S. fuel exports—partly supported by heightened Middle East tensions—boosted profitability. Lower-cost Venezuelan feedstocks also aided results. Valero posts highest-ever Q2 profit

Higher refining margins, sturdy fuel demand and increased U.S. fuel exports—partly supported by heightened Middle East tensions—boosted profitability. Lower-cost Venezuelan feedstocks also aided results. Positive Sentiment: Renewables and capital discipline added support. Gains in renewable diesel and ethanol contributed to stronger profits and cash flow, while management emphasized disciplined capital allocation and ongoing shareholder returns. VLO Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Refining Strength

Gains in renewable diesel and ethanol contributed to stronger profits and cash flow, while management emphasized disciplined capital allocation and ongoing shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised their outlooks. Wells Fargo increased its price target from $292 to $356 and retained an “overweight” rating. Barclays lifted its target from $279 to $323 and also rated the stock “overweight,” reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings report.

Wells Fargo increased its price target from $292 to $356 and retained an “overweight” rating. Barclays lifted its target from $279 to $323 and also rated the stock “overweight,” reinforcing the positive reaction to the earnings report. Positive Sentiment: The dividend remains a key attraction. Valero reaffirmed its $1.20-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31, supporting the investment case based on cash returns. Valero Energy Corp's Dividend Analysis

Valero reaffirmed its $1.20-per-share quarterly dividend, payable August 31 to shareholders of record July 31, supporting the investment case based on cash returns. Neutral Sentiment: Valero’s strong quarter improves its value profile, but the stock’s rally leaves less upside to some analyst targets and increases sensitivity to future refining-margin normalization.

Valero’s strong quarter improves its value profile, but the stock’s rally leaves less upside to some analyst targets and increases sensitivity to future refining-margin normalization. Negative Sentiment: Management said tax-credit changes and registration hurdles have slowed biofuel imports, creating challenges for renewable-fuel compliance and potentially limiting near-term benefits in the company’s renewables business. Tax-credit overhaul slows biofuel imports

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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