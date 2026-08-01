Summitry LLC Acquires 169,729 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Summitry LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 364,521 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 169,729 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.9% of Summitry LLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summitry LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $110,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,975,832 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $56,455,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,798,151 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $29,038,140,000 after buying an additional 626,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,042,586 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $15,411,395,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,092,294 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $14,411,480,000 after acquiring an additional 716,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,835,336 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,359,291,000 after acquiring an additional 398,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.0%

V opened at $366.33 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $373.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $412.00 price target (up from $395.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Get Our Latest Report on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $20,902,561.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 49,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,125,140.14. The trade was a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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