Summitry LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 3,622.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,705 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC's holdings in BlackRock were worth $21,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,298.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,275.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,304.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

More BlackRock News

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BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,093.47 on Friday. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,032.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,041.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company's revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 55.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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