Summitry LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Summitry LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,017 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 284,163 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,327,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $240,840,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,254,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $742,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,033,697 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,343,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,176 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $87.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.77. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $98.75.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. NextEra Energy's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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