Summitry LLC Purchases 80,617 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Summitry LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,897.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,865 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 80,617 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,344,000. Coastline Complete Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Wellington Grp LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $6,750,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,473,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $358.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $352.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $943.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $359.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 24.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Trending Headlines about JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: New ETF expands fee-generating asset-management platform: J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches JLVP

J.P. Morgan Asset Management launched the actively managed JPMorgan U.S. Large Cap Value Plus ETF (JLVP), its first ETF using a long/short extension strategy. The product gives retail investors access to the firm’s value-investing research and could support long-term asset-gathering and fee revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst earnings outlook improved: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Erste Group raises JPMorgan earnings estimate

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS forecast for JPMorgan to $24.90 from $22.76, above the $24.27 consensus estimate. The revision reinforces confidence in JPMorgan’s diversified revenue base and earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Higher-for-longer rates may support net interest income: Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Fed’s hawkish pause analysis

Analysis of the Federal Reserve’s hawkish pause highlighted JPMorgan’s rising 2026 net-interest-income outlook, strong capital position and diversified businesses as potential advantages if rates remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. CoreWeave completes term loan

JPMorgan is leading the arranger group for CoreWeave’s $2.6 billion first-lien term loan. The transaction should generate underwriting fees, but the wider-than-initially marketed pricing reflects elevated borrower risk and does not materially change JPMorgan’s investment case. Neutral Sentiment: A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. JPMorgan ETF distribution correction

A correction lowered previously reported cash distributions for two Canadian-listed JPMorgan ETFs. The change affects fund investors more directly than JPMorgan’s corporate earnings. Negative Sentiment: Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Jamie Dimon investor warning

Dimon’s warnings that investors should prepare for volatility and avoid certain low-yield investments may reinforce concerns that markets and bank valuations face macroeconomic risks. Negative Sentiment: Coverage of JPMorgan’s involvement in FIFA’s plans to raise billions has triggered another football-related backlash, creating a reputational risk even though the direct financial impact is unclear. JPMorgan and FIFA controversy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

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