Summitry LLC Raises Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 673,954 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.7% of Summitry LLC's holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Summitry LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Agilent Technologies worth $76,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,147,601 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,925,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,681,792 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,725,611,000 after purchasing an additional 241,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,425,861 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,006,519,000 after buying an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,041,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $686,049,000 after buying an additional 692,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $549,158,000.

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Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of A opened at $138.32 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $160.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average of $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is 20.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $159.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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