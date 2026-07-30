SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys 20,169 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 222.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,240 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,131.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 924,902 shares of the company's stock worth $70,330,000 after acquiring an additional 896,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,197,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,086,000 after purchasing an additional 711,540 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,779,000 after purchasing an additional 672,071 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 394.9% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 657,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,033,000 after purchasing an additional 525,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,895,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 4,162 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $214,467.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 144,581 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,450,258.93. This trade represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 4,352 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $224,258.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,868 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,658.04. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,855 shares of company stock worth $8,351,493. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 176.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.06 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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