SummitTX Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 43,588 MGM Resorts International $MGM

SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,778 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,893 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,006 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $256,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.8%

MGM opened at $45.85 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.29.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting MGM Resorts International

Here are the key news stories impacting MGM Resorts International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. MGM Resorts second-quarter 2026 results

MGM reported record consolidated revenue of approximately $4.45 billion, above the $4.42 billion consensus estimate, while EPS of $0.59 topped expectations of $0.56. Operating profit and net income also improved substantially year over year. Positive Sentiment: Las Vegas operations showed renewed momentum. Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. MGM Resorts profit and revenue driven by Las Vegas

Revenue from MGM’s Las Vegas Strip resorts rose 3% to $2.2 billion, marking a second consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth. Regional Operations also posted an all-time best same-store quarterly revenue result, while MGM Digital revenue increased 20%. Positive Sentiment: MGM China reported record first-half revenue and maintained a 15.9% Macau market share. Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. MGM China 2026 interim financial data

Continued Macau market growth supports MGM’s international casino operations and diversification. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target to $53 from $52 and maintained a positive rating, indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Susquehanna MGM price target update

indicating continued analyst confidence and potential upside from recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: BetMGM’s outlook was a key concern. Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. BetMGM 2026 outlook

Second-quarter net revenue increased, but adjusted EBITDA declined, and management expects full-year results toward the lower end of its forecast range. Intensifying competition from prediction-market platforms could delay BetMGM’s $500 million profit goal. Negative Sentiment: A law firm is investigating Barry Diller’s proposed $48.30-per-share offer for MGM. The investigation introduces deal uncertainty and could limit investor enthusiasm until the offer’s terms and strategic rationale become clearer. MGM proposed offer investigation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings raised MGM Resorts International from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGM

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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