SummitTX Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 9,507 Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Align Technology by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 77.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,656 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.25. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $207.08.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.02. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Align Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Align Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, ahead of analysts’ approximately $2.62 consensus estimate and up from $2.49 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $1.056 billion, also topping estimates near $1.05 billion. Align Technology Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Align reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, ahead of analysts’ approximately $2.62 consensus estimate and up from $2.49 a year earlier. Revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $1.056 billion, also topping estimates near $1.05 billion. Positive Sentiment: Board and strategic overhaul: Align will add three independent directors and conduct an operating review after discussions with Elliott. The changes could improve corporate governance, sharpen execution and increase the prospect of shareholder-friendly actions. Align Technology to overhaul board following engagement with Elliott

Align will add three independent directors and conduct an operating review after discussions with Elliott. The changes could improve corporate governance, sharpen execution and increase the prospect of shareholder-friendly actions. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter outlook was broadly in line: Align issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.0 billion, consistent with consensus expectations. The available guidance did not include a specific EPS figure, limiting visibility into near-term profitability.

Align issued revenue guidance of approximately $1.0 billion, consistent with consensus expectations. The available guidance did not include a specific EPS figure, limiting visibility into near-term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive, with the reported average price target of $206.07 above the stock’s recent trading level, though price targets are subject to revision after the earnings release. Align Technology Receives Average Price Target from Analysts

Analyst coverage remains constructive, with the reported average price target of $206.07 above the stock’s recent trading level, though price targets are subject to revision after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Growth remains moderate: Although revenue and earnings improved, the 4.3% annual revenue increase and roughly $1.0 billion third-quarter outlook may not signal a sharp acceleration. Investors will likely focus on Invisalign volume, scanner demand and whether the operational review produces stronger growth.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Align Technology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $206.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ALGN

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc NASDAQ: ALGN pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company's signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

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