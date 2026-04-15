Sunpointe LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Sunpointe LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) by 73.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Sunpointe LLC's holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 3,176,606 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,893,697,000 after buying an additional 986,182 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,145,241 shares of the retailer's stock worth $2,911,331,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,619,703 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,499,246,000 after buying an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,210,837 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,120,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,160,702 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,074,381,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.02, for a total transaction of $732,204.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,139,485.42. This represents a 10.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total value of $437,390.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,532 shares in the company, valued at $8,148,060. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,038 shares of company stock worth $2,007,916. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,103.00 to $1,104.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 target price on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,125.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,043.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $974.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $995.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $943.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $68.96 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 2.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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