SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 8,742 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 196.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC's holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 105.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,379,342 shares of the company's stock worth $595,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,328 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 176.3% during the second quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Electric Power by 357.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock worth $225,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,662 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 118.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,798.60. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $130.70 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day moving average of $124.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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