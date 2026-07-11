Swedbank AB Decreases Stake in Invitation Home $INVH

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Free Report) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,679 shares of the company's stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.07% of Invitation Home worth $10,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Home by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,426 shares of the company's stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 10.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company's stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,412 shares of the company's stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company's stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Invitation Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,964,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,177. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.91 million. Invitation Home had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Invitation Home will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Invitation Home's dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Invitation Home to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Invitation Home from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes NYSE: INVH is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

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