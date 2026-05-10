Swedbank AB Has $5.13 Million Position in Savara Inc. $SVRA

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA - Free Report) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.42% of Savara worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Savara by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,887 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Savara by 930.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Savara by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,473 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Savara Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.28. Savara Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair set a $10.00 price target on Savara in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Savara from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Profile

Savara Inc NASDAQ: SVRA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare respiratory diseases. The company specializes in in-licensing, advancing and potentially bringing to market novel treatments that address severe pulmonary conditions with high unmet medical need.

The company's lead candidate, Molgradex (recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, or GM-CSF), is under regulatory review for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP), a rare lung disease characterized by the accumulation of surfactant.

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