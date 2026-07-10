Swedbank AB Purchases 37,607 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,546 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Swedbank AB's holdings in Carnival were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,642 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival by 19.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Carnival by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Carnival by 12.6% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.9% in the first quarter. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company's stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

Carnival News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Carnival this week:

Positive Sentiment: Carnival announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share , reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and giving income-focused investors another reason to own the stock. CARNIVAL CORPORATION DECLARES DIVIDEND

Carnival announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation and giving income-focused investors another reason to own the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cruise shares rebounded broadly, with Carnival participating in a sector-wide recovery after recent losses; that momentum is helping lift CCL today. Norwegian Cruise Line Jumps 8%, Carnival Climbs 5%, Royal Caribbean Rises 3% in Cruise-Stock Rebound

Cruise shares rebounded broadly, with Carnival participating in a sector-wide recovery after recent losses; that momentum is helping lift CCL today. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carnival to Hold , which may have helped improve sentiment even without a bullish outright buy rating. Zacks.com report on BMO upgrade

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carnival to , which may have helped improve sentiment even without a bullish outright buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research made mixed earnings forecast changes for future periods, cutting some near- and medium-term estimates while raising others farther out. The revisions suggest a more cautious near-term outlook, but not a major change to the longer-term recovery thesis.

Zacks Research made mixed earnings forecast changes for future periods, cutting some near- and medium-term estimates while raising others farther out. The revisions suggest a more cautious near-term outlook, but not a major change to the longer-term recovery thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Carnival’s recent earnings update was solid overall, with revenue growth and earnings beating expectations, but management also flagged fuel and currency pressures that keep investors focused on margin risk.

Carnival’s recent earnings update was solid overall, with revenue growth and earnings beating expectations, but management also flagged fuel and currency pressures that keep investors focused on margin risk. Negative Sentiment: Rising crude oil prices and Middle East tensions have pressured cruise operators because fuel is a major cost for the industry, creating renewed margin concerns for Carnival. Carnival Stock Slides as Crude Surges on Renewed Iran Tensions

Rising crude oil prices and Middle East tensions have pressured cruise operators because fuel is a major cost for the industry, creating renewed margin concerns for Carnival. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst estimate cuts for several upcoming quarters point to softer earnings expectations, which could cap upside if fuel costs stay elevated or demand slows.

Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. Carnival Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.32. The firm's fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.Carnival's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.99.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here