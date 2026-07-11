Swedbank AB Sells 137,900 Shares of The Mosaic Company $MOS

Swedbank AB lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,083 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 137,900 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 0.12% of Mosaic worth $9,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at $4,170,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 376,905 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 175,914 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 380,138 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 79,222 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in Mosaic in the third quarter worth about $1,435,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company's stock.

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Mosaic Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,736,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,571,846. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm's 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Capital upgraded Mosaic from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $25.00 target price on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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