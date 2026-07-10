Swedbank AB Sells 27,910 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Swedbank AB trimmed its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,910 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $19,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,922,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,606,000. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,650,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 15,978.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $142.70 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.53. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $125.71 and a 52-week high of $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $851.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is 145.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $153.07.

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Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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