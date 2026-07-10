Swedbank AB Sells 31,266 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Swedbank AB lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,448 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.07% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $16,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $59.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

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