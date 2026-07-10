Swedbank AB Sells 87,198 Shares of HP Inc. $HPQ

Swedbank AB cut its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 772,383 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 87,198 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of HP worth $14,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HP by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,275,496. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HP

About HP

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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