Swedbank AB Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 58,806 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $13,059,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of MACOM Technology Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTSI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 157,182 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 121.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $544,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.87, for a total transaction of $1,005,739.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,756 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,435.72. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 15,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.75, for a total transaction of $5,789,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,389 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,776.75. This represents a 29.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 78,096 shares of company stock worth $28,760,941 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $240.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $317.35 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $360.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.99. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.65.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $288.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Further Reading

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