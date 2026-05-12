Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,501 shares of the company's stock after selling 138,908 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $233,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for Tremfya in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson highlighted encouraging Phase 3 FUZION results for in adults with active perianal fistulizing Crohn’s disease, reinforcing confidence in one of its key immunology assets and broader growth pipeline. Positive Sentiment: The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on Caplyta and seltorexant , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Article Title

The company announced 18 abstracts for upcoming APA and ASCP meetings, including new data on and , signaling continued momentum in neuropsychiatry and potential future label or commercial opportunities. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson said it will participate in Goldman Sachs’ Global Healthcare Conference in June; this is an investor-relations update and usually does not move the stock by itself. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Article Title

A valuation-focused article noted that JNJ has pulled back recently but also has conflicting fair-value signals; this may be contributing to a more cautious tone rather than a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The valuation commentary emphasizes that shares have been under pressure over the past month and quarter, which suggests investors are still digesting a recent re-rating despite J&J’s long-term operating strength. Article Title

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total transaction of $324,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $220.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $221.36 on Tuesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $236.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $532.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is presently 60.12%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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