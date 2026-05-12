Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Grows Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of EMCOR Group worth $15,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total value of $5,014,854.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total transaction of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,077 shares of company stock valued at $32,564,911. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

NYSE EME opened at $931.42 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $450.68 and a 1 year high of $951.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $787.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $715.68.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EME shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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