Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $15.43 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd cut its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,408 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,545.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,134,324 shares of the company's stock worth $232,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,643 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,519,724 shares of the company's stock worth $386,994,000 after purchasing an additional 665,782 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 832,921 shares of the company's stock worth $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 497,221 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $141.75 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $94.35 and a one year high of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson Controls International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.280 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.63.

View Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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