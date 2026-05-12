Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $22.59 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,583,185 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,514,053,000 after buying an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,233,740 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,850,687,000 after buying an additional 322,582 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,722,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,244,670,000 after buying an additional 141,790 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,199.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after buying an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,930,000 after buying an additional 323,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE opened at $588.62 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $433.00 and a 1 year high of $674.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $584.67 and a 200-day moving average of $534.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.52. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deere & Company from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $765.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $612.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $655.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

Further Reading

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