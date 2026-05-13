Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Has $8.31 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 12,896 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,075,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,004,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,558,804,000 after purchasing an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,379,329,000 after purchasing an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $834,675,000 after acquiring an additional 408,649 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $826.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,604.99. This trade represents a 49.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.24, for a total value of $70,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,343,815.72. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $723.41 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $748.97 and its 200-day moving average is $743.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.30. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $476.49 and a 52 week high of $821.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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