Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,544 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 213,343 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in CVS Health were worth $29,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting CVS Health

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This represents a 87.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of CVS Health from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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