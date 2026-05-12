Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 60,858 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd owned 0.20% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 960.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. United Community Bank lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 83.2% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 623 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company's stock.

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LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.63. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.32.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 2.68%.The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently -110.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $26,199,255.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,270,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,107,643.34. This represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. NYSE: LYB is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company's integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

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