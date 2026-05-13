Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 25,867 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,730 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.5% in the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,235 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $856,523.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 18,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on EOG Resources from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.59 and a 12 month high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 23.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.16%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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