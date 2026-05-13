Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Purchases 952 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $10,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Transdigm Group

In other Transdigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.46, for a total transaction of $4,993,794.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,656. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.06, for a total value of $12,817,587.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $27,259,512.88. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 38,232 shares of company stock worth $48,248,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,192.46 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $1,211.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1,293.41. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 20.24%.The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,900.00 to $1,700.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,521.24.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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