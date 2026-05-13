Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd Sells 4,699 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,523 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $283.87.

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Expedia Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $221.48 on Wednesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $238.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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