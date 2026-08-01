Swiss National Bank Invests $671,000 in Personalis, Inc. $PSNL

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 105,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Personalis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Personalis by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,780,290 shares of the company's stock worth $85,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,896,714 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in Personalis by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,249,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,869,000 after buying an additional 861,948 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Personalis by 196.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 1,281,695 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Personalis by 1,332.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,531,000 after buying an additional 1,347,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 11.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,210,754 shares of the company's stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 120,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company's stock.

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Personalis Stock Performance

PSNL stock opened at $12.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.24.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a negative net margin of 148.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Personalis from $11.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered Personalis from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Personalis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Our Latest Report on PSNL

Insider Activity

In other Personalis news, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,103,215.90. The trade was a 29.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 51,251 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $675,488.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 198,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,618.94. This trade represents a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 435,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,929. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc NASDAQ: PSNL is a clinical‐stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next‐generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company's core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T‐cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno‐oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in‐depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

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