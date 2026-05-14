Symmetry Partners LLC Has $28.36 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Symmetry Partners LLC decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,303 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of Symmetry Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 142,375 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $38,706,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $30,124,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 166,435 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, TME Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Apple stock opened at $298.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.00. The company has a market cap of $4.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.46 and a 1 year high of $300.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 146.69% and a net margin of 27.15%.The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $305.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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