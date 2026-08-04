Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,965 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 26,150 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYF. HSBC boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of SYF stock opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $63.08 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business's fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 15.44%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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