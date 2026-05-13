Synchrony Financial $SYF Shares Sold by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 387,400 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $48,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 217,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total transaction of $14,941,608.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 829,222 shares in the company, valued at $56,950,966.96. The trade was a 20.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darrell Owens sold 3,865 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $261,699.15. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,320.72. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,372 shares of company stock worth $22,080,634. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE SYF opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.00. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SYF shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synchrony Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synchrony Financial wasn't on the list.

While Synchrony Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here