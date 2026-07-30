Talon Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Talon Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,260 shares of the CRM provider's stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Truist Financial lowered Salesforce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Salesforce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $287.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $249.51.

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Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $188.69 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.32 and a fifty-two week high of $269.11. The company has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.57.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.37%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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